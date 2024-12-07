Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 4,385 Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 49.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Merus were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 750.0% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 24.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merus in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Merus in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (down from $111.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $44.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.80. Merus has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $61.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.05). Merus had a negative return on equity of 38.89% and a negative net margin of 680.61%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

