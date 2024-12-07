Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,249 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LYFT
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
