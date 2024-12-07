Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 6,249 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,668 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lyft were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the second quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lyft by 4,032.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,554 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.93 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 2,424 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total value of $27,439.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 929,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,502.16. The trade was a 0.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $163,639.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,018.86. The trade was a 2.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,909 shares of company stock worth $505,686 in the last quarter. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.77.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

