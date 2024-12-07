Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 8,139 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,139 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Chewy were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Chewy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day moving average of $27.06. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

