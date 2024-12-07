Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys New Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,810.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,622,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,994,131,000 after purchasing an additional 31,502,110 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,461,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,640,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322,688 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,473,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,406,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $771,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $95,153,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TLT opened at $94.39 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.34 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $94.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.