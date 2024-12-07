Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESE. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 17.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $143.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.69 and a twelve month high of $154.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.12%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

