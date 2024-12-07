Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,930 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Air Lease by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Air Lease by 16.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 381.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AL opened at $50.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.61. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $52.31.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Lease has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AL

About Air Lease

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.