Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 917.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 695.1% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $43.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $32.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credo Technology Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of CRDO stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average of $33.63. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.87 and a beta of 2.26.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credo Technology Group

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $1,552,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,058,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,633,748.44. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $276,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,885,840 shares in the company, valued at $79,908,909.60. The trade was a 0.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,193,441 shares of company stock worth $41,362,270. Company insiders own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

Featured Articles

