Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neogen were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,571 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,110,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,528,000 after purchasing an additional 690,029 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 130,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Neogen in the third quarter valued at $182,000. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,382.60. The trade was a 7.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $12.82 on Friday. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $20.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.55 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

