Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,966,000 after purchasing an additional 233,051 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 754,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 55.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 299,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 107,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,923,000 after acquiring an additional 35,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KTOS opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.62.

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $29,972.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,621.56. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $138,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,331.17. This trade represents a 11.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,620 shares of company stock worth $1,770,970. 2.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

