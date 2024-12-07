Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Position in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 16.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,136,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,406,000 after acquiring an additional 159,542 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after purchasing an additional 124,600 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,971,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,182,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,022,000 after buying an additional 106,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Methanex by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 463,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,387,000 after buying an additional 94,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Methanex stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.13 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $45.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 34.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Methanex from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Methanex from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

