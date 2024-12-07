Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $645,000 Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 42.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ATMU shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Atmus Filtration Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.69.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.40 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 134.28% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

