Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $673,000 Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.05% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 798.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 197,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 175,671 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.0% during the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,010,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,531,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $103.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.99. The firm has a market cap of $740.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($15.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($13.78). The firm had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.80 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 65.79% and a negative net margin of 158.19%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -19.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman More Avery bought 156,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.65 per share, with a total value of $2,129,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 244,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,124.70. This represents a 176.32 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.04.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

