Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $734,000 Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 9.1% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Cho sold 1,507 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $72,336.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,375,824. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $170,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,753.66. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,391,151. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TWST shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $52.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.40. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

