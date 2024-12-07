Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $782,000 Stock Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded PBF Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $51.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 287,100 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.91 per share, with a total value of $9,161,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,751,498 shares in the company, valued at $789,820,301.18. This trade represents a 1.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,238,100 shares of company stock worth $132,147,631. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $30.22 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.94 and a 1 year high of $62.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average is $36.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.57.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from PBF Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.47%.

PBF Energy Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Featured Articles

