Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $787,000 Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,176,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 5.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 951,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after buying an additional 52,103 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 937,797 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,047,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 646,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,934,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Cohen & Steers stock opened at $100.60 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.06%.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

