Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $799,000 Position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ARM were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARM. KP Management LLC lifted its stake in ARM by 28.6% in the third quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARM by 193.7% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $545,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ARM by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in ARM by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,435 shares in the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARM stock opened at $140.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 4.67. Arm Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $188.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.06.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARM. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

