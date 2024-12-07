Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $874,000 Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Confluent were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Confluent by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,700,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,083,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486,841 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 28.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the second quarter valued at $193,403,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,510,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,665,000 after buying an additional 1,316,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,284,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,549,000 after buying an additional 64,926 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.98 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.05% and a negative net margin of 38.35%. Analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Confluent from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Confluent from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Confluent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.23.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 63,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $1,988,982.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 678,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,160,879.36. This represents a 8.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 164,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $4,306,587.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 149,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,926,658.56. This trade represents a 52.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,069,108 shares of company stock valued at $116,165,158 over the last 90 days. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

