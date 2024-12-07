Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 800.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Up 5.4 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $27.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.92. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IDYA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.