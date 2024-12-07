Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 214.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.90.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:SPOT opened at $498.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.44 and its 200 day moving average is $355.61. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $506.47. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

