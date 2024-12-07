Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,669 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 228,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 15,793 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 62,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 14,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 256,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

VLY stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $921.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on VLY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Valley National Bancorp

About Valley National Bancorp

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.