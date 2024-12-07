Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,556 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 27.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 148.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley raised its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 108,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Michael Doogue acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,675,634. The trade was a 6.49 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.8 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $21.21 on Friday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.52 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

