Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in MARA were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MARA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MARA by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 226,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MARA by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MARA by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MARA by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 439,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at MARA

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,622 shares of company stock worth $2,906,197 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. Compass Point lowered MARA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on MARA in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

MARA Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $26.43 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.26 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. MARA’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MARA Company Profile

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

