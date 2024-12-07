Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBOC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in International Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5,673.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at International Bancshares

In related news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,667,053.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

International Bancshares Profile

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. International Bancshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.14 and a fifty-two week high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

