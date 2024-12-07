Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 1,704 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,056,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Clearwater Analytics by 144.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 69,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 39,343 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 82,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. 50.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $92,387.50. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 4,844 shares in the company, valued at $115,045. This represents a 44.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $457,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 227,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,173.32. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,770 shares of company stock worth $1,826,606 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CWAN

Clearwater Analytics Stock Performance

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $29.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 2,975.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.79. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.71.

Clearwater Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.