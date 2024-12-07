Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 704 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TNDM. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $53.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average is $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.