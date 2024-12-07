Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,804 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 124.2% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 764,988 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after acquiring an additional 423,748 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,659 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,395,000 after purchasing an additional 117,275 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,691,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,298,814 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,340,000 after buying an additional 359,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of HBM opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

