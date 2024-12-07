Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in M/I Homes by 184.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 344.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 16,413 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in M/I Homes by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MHO stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.23. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.92 and a 52-week high of $176.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.05 and its 200 day moving average is $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 6.81.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,967,200. This represents a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

