Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Stock Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 89.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after buying an additional 610,398 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,133,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,083,000 after purchasing an additional 234,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,012,000 after purchasing an additional 148,076 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,253,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Barrington Research upgraded Cinemark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. B. Riley lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cinemark from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $817,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,729 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,543.72. The trade was a 12.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:CNK opened at $35.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.38. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $921.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.90 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 60.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

