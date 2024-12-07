Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,128 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Palomar were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palomar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 300,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,362,000 after acquiring an additional 43,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palomar by 1,634.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 167,435 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Palomar during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.49, for a total transaction of $668,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,052,650.12. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $392,067.20. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 51,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,455.04. This trade represents a 6.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,326 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,779 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palomar Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLMR opened at $110.45 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $112.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palomar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.