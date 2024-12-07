Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 174 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Herc were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter worth approximately $35,996,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 561,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,908,000 after acquiring an additional 87,330 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Herc by 145.7% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Herc in the second quarter worth $4,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Herc

In other news, SVP Samuel Wade Sheek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total value of $1,065,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,408.32. This represents a 18.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $810,260.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HRI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI stock opened at $230.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.77 and a 200-day moving average of $161.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.02. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.98 and a 12-month high of $246.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 21.75%.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

