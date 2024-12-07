Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 5,802 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 34,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in NexGen Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 480,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 48,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised shares of NexGen Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

NYSE NXE opened at $8.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 1.91.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

