Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,031 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Access Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. Access Investment Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CATY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

Insider Activity

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $42,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,873. This trade represents a 21.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 7,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $342,947.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,371,659.15. This represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,500,047 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

