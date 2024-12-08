19,180 Shares in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,848,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,983,000 after buying an additional 9,325,013 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 537,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 37,241 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Aurora Innovation by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 345,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,140 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 13.4 %

AUR stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.86. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.10 and a 52 week high of $8.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 447,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $2,253,111.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,892 shares in the company, valued at $135,535.68. This represents a 94.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

