1,972 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,480,563 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after acquiring an additional 99,705 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,099,378 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,892,000 after acquiring an additional 278,465 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,274,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000,000 after acquiring an additional 440,552 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,222,198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,447,000 after acquiring an additional 398,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,936,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JAZZ. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective (down from $166.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,976 shares in the company, valued at $47,547,699.84. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $456,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,453.68. This represents a 10.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock worth $816,289 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of JAZZ opened at $122.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $99.06 and a twelve month high of $134.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

