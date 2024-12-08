25,207 Shares in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 18,631.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,612 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 1.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 858,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,312 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 8.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 379,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 20.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

BCH stock opened at $23.38 on Friday. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $25.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.44.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). Banco de Chile had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $980.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

