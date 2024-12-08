33,441 Shares in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Purchased by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,441 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 23,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ADX opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $22.63.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $7.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.71%.

In other news, Director Jane Musser Nelson bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,051.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,059.58. This represents a 30.18 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic A. Escherich sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $208,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,482.44. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

(Free Report)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.