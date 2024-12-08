AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Cut to Hold at Daiwa America

Daiwa America lowered shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABBV. William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.38.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 244.01% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the second quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 22,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 51,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 336,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,717,000 after purchasing an additional 25,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
