Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Howard & Co Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,035 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 94,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after buying an additional 15,027 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 316,211 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 134,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 2.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $227.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $227.15. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $3,054,899.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at $191,602,535,437.60. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

