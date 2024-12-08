Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Research Coverage Started at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued an underweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

AHEXY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adecco Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AHEXY

Adecco Group Stock Up 2.3 %

About Adecco Group

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. Adecco Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34.

(Get Free Report)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.