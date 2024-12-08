Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $600.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $580.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.08.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $552.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $243.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $504.20 and its 200 day moving average is $521.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 23.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. This trade represents a 6.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,187 shares of company stock valued at $17,736,369 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 226.7% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 141.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

