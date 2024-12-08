Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 10.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS stock opened at $117.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.47. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $120.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.