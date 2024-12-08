Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARE. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial cut Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Aecon Group from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.98.

ARE stock opened at C$28.04 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$11.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -103.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

