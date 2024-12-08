AEO FY2025 EPS Estimate Decreased by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.79. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

AEO stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.41. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $49,061.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,050,702 shares of company stock valued at $21,148,718. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

