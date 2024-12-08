Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Given Neutral Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.86) EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.52) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Shares of Agenus stock opened at $3.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.80. Agenus has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $19.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 13.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 52.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Agenus in the second quarter valued at $670,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,921,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Agenus during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

