Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Agilysys by 162.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agilysys by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William David Wood III sold 1,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $250,598.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,082.09. This represents a 3.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramesh Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $1,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 738,367 shares in the company, valued at $75,335,585.01. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,691. Company insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

AGYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $132.00) on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.80.

Agilysys stock opened at $133.66 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.52 and a 52-week high of $139.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.96.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

