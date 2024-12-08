Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Down 11.6% – What’s Next?

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 11.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.20 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.20 ($0.07). 687,506 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 695,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.88 ($0.07).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of £262.35 million, a PE ratio of -86.67, a P/E/G ratio of -30.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

