Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. This represents a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.2 %

Alphabet stock opened at $174.71 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.68 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

