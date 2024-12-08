Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total value of $3,614,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.24.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

