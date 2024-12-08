Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,613 shares of the software’s stock after selling 19,934 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.15% of Altair Engineering worth $12,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 289 shares of the software’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,640 shares of the software’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder Christ Revocable Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total value of $10,657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $618,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,019 shares of company stock valued at $37,686,698 in the last three months. 21.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALTR opened at $106.17 on Friday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $113.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.40, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.09.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Altair Engineering from $88.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

