Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is AMF Tjanstepension AB’s 6th Largest Position

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 44.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,641,401 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 811,425 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 3.5% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $492,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $2,239,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 13,606.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,932,580 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $759,971,000 after buying an additional 3,903,889 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after buying an additional 3,865,485 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 6,590.8% during the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,353,894 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $432,394,000 after buying an additional 2,318,713 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 71.2% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,063,471 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $978,516,000 after buying an additional 2,106,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.20.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total transaction of $625,790,203.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at $12,171,900. The trade was a 3.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,030,183 shares of company stock worth $1,252,883,795 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $227.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.64 and a 1-year high of $227.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

